Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $121,556.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 497.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005738 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars.

