PIN (PIN) Price Hits $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00099584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00140411 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,191.87 or 1.00264597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

