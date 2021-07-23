Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Trading Down 7.3%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL) was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.26 ($0.08). Approximately 145,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,626,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of £3.74 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43.

Pineapple Power Company Profile (LON:PNPL)

Pineapple Power Corporation PLC is a blank check company. Pineapple Power Corporation PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

