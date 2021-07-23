Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,130.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00438656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.88 or 0.01348146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,590,674 coins and its circulating supply is 429,330,238 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

