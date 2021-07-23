Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $4,388,052.72 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $4,627,694.72.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $4,915,133.94.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,384,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,229,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

