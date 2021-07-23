Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,479 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.19% of Pinterest worth $89,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 234,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,048. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,211.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 965,462 shares of company stock valued at $67,481,707 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

