Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $72.71

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.71, but opened at $76.10. Pinterest shares last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 133,002 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,211.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,462 shares of company stock worth $67,481,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pinterest by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

