Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

