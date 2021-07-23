Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TPI Composites in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.62.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $100,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

