Piper Sandler Comments on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PACB. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

PACB opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 525.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $303,000. SB Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after buying an additional 669,334 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $6,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

