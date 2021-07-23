Piper Sandler Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.66.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.