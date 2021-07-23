Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

NVDA stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.64. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $97.77 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The firm has a market cap of $488.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 331.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $400,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

