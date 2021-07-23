Pirate Chain Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00006771 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $403.31 million and $465,431.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00291400 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00118878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00149402 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,516,526 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

