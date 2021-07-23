PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.0431

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $3,094.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,053,220 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.