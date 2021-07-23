Pivot Token (PVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $48,654.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00867378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

PVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

