PIXEL Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.68 million and $4,814.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.91 or 0.01363111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00375515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00077825 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003465 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.