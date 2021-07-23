Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.76. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$8.22 and a one year high of C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$348.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8916526 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

