Pizza Price Hits $0.0414 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $2,961.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.01224876 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

