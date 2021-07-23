Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 229,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 808,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Planet 13 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.