Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.84. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 60,714 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$280.86 million and a PE ratio of -20.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.61.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,000. Also, Director R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total transaction of C$302,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns -31,802 shares in the company, valued at C($213,473.98). Insiders sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock worth $669,062 over the last 90 days.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

