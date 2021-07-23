Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.84. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 60,714 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$280.86 million and a PE ratio of -20.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.61.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,000. Also, Director R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total transaction of C$302,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns -31,802 shares in the company, valued at C($213,473.98). Insiders sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock worth $669,062 over the last 90 days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

