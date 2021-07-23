Playcent Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Playcent has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $272,177.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.79 or 0.00857356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.