Playkey (PKT) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $151,102.12 and approximately $58,006.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

