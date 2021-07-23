Playtech (LON:PTEC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 379.40 ($4.96). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 375.60 ($4.91), with a volume of 672,343 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

Get Playtech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 438.51.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.