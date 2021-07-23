PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Up 4.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 15,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,067,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PLBY. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.
In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
