PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Up 4.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 15,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,067,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLBY. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.