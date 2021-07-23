Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 5.07% of Plexus worth $133,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,662. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

