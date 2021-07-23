Plian (PI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63,289.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $63,289.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plian has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00869877 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 830,783,203 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

