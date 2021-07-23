PlotX Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $354,338.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.77 or 0.00873923 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

