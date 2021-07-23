Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

