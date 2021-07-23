Plug Power (PLUG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently:

7/23/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

7/23/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/15/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Plug Power had its “sector underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at COKER & PALMER.

6/30/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/24/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

6/23/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/28/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 645,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,491,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

