Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 219.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.19. 2,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,327. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

