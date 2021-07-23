Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,679,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.59% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

