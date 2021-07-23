Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,679,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.59% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
TNDM stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.11.
In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
