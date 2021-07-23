Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $32.34 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $32,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $63.48 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -93.35, a PEG ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

