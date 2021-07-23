Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 268,678 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 268,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Teradyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,624,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,265,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

