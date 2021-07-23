Polkadot (DOT) Trading Up 3% This Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and approximately $907.86 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $12.75 or 0.00039299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00140461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,522.50 or 1.00254750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.35 or 0.00901219 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,093,555,396 coins and its circulating supply is 977,831,239 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

