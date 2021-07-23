Polkamarkets Reaches Market Cap of $7.98 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $165,692.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.00862731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,122,942 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

