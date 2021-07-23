PolkaWar (PWAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00104933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00140383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,814.27 or 1.00621177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

