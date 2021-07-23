Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 6,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBKOF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

