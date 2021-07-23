Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.69

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.69 and traded as low as C$50.28. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$51.84, with a volume of 6,020 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.69.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.70 million. Analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5651343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.