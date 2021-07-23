Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $118.05 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $118.05 million and $4.33 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00376230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.