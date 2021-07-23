PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.59. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 61,399 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $340.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.