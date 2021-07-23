Poolz Finance Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $162,747.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00005239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

