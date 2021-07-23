Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $211,750.00

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00005769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $211,750.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

