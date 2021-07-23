Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Shares Down 10.4%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) was down 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 3,695,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,026,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPOP)

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.