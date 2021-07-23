Populous Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Populous has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $84.80 million and $2.03 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.00838359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.