Portland General Electric (POR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE POR opened at $47.21 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

