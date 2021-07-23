PotCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,114.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $3,114.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,605.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.57 or 0.06307213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.26 or 0.01363632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00372990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00135115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00606600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00377173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00295160 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,462,757 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.