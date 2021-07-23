Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given a C$44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been assigned a C$44.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

POW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.43.

Shares of POW traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 464,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,684. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$23.45 and a 52 week high of C$40.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.25. The company has a market cap of C$26.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

