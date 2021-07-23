Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDS. CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $32.96. 3,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.