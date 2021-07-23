Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$42.31 Price Target by Tudor Pickering Analysts

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a C$42.31 price target by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.62.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down C$1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching C$41.32. 52,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,659. The firm has a market cap of C$549.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

