Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$70.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) received a C$70.00 target price from equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.22.

PD stock traded down C$1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.66. 74,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm has a market cap of C$554.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.76. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

